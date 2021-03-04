WATCH: Vehicle engulfed in flames after fatal crash on 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights; several EB lanes blocked

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- A vehicle was engulfed in flames Thursday morning after a fatal crash on the 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights, prompting the closure of several eastbound lanes.

The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. near Hacienda Boulevard, authorities said. At least one person was killed in the crash, according to officials.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as the vehicle caught fire, sending a thick plume of smoke into the sky while other vehicles attempted to drive around the incident. All lanes were closed a short time later, and two reopened around 6:15 a.m.

It was unclear when the other lanes would reopen.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
