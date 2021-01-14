Chase suspect in standoff with police after pursuit ends in Paramount: WATCH LIVE

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- A possible arson suspect was involved in a dramatic standoff with police on Thursday morning after a chase ended on a residential street in Paramount.
The pursuit began shortly before 8 a.m. and ended on San Jose Avenue and Somerset Boulevard, where several police vehicles positioned themselves behind the suspect's car.
Smoke was seen emanating from the vehicle after officers apparently fire less-than-lethal rounds. At least one of the car's windows was shattered, scattering glass onto the street.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Chase suspect in standoff with police after pursuit ends in Paramount
