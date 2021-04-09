Chase suspect reaches speeds up to 110 mph as police pursuit moves from downtown LA to Hollywood: WATCH LIVE

Police pursuing suspect at high speeds through LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver reached speeds of up to 110 mph while leading the multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase through downtown Los Angeles area and into the Hollywood area on Friday afternoon.

The pursuit made its way westbound on the 10 Freeway before transitioning to the southbound 5 Freeway, continuing on after an attempted PIT maneuver by the California Highway Patrol failed amid moderate traffic.

The suspect then exited onto surface streets, driving past the iconic Capitol Records building as Los Angeles Police Department units took over the chase.

LAPD patrol units intermittently backed off, presumably in the interest of public safety, while a police helicopter continued to follow the blue sedan from overhead.

Afternoon traffic was sparse as the driver maneuvered through the streets of Hollywood, at times dangerously crossing over into oncoming lanes.

It was not immediately clear what initially prompted the pursuit.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

