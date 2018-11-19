WATTS FAMILY MURDER

Chris Watts to be sentenced for killing pregnant wife, 2 young daughters - WATCH LIVE

GREELEY, Colo. --
A Colorado man who pleaded guilty to murdering his pregnant wife and their two young daughters is expected to be sentenced Monday morning.

Chris Watts is scheduled to be in a Colorado, court at 9 a.m. Pacific Time.

Watts grew up in Fayetteville, North Carolina. His wife Shanann grew up in Southern Pines.

Shanann was reported missing August 13 after she missed a doctor's appointment.

Her husband initially appeared on television pleading for help finding his wife and daughters. Later, he admitted he murdered them.

Despite the guilty plea, Watts' parents said they believe there is more to the story.

"It boils down to: I just want the truth of what really happened," said Ronnie Watts, Chris' father. "If he did it all, I can live with it. If he didn't, I want him to fight for it."

Shanann's family pushed back saying her memory and reputation should be protected.

"Shanann was a wonderful soul. Everyone who knew Shanann knows this to be true. Even Chris Watts knows this to be true. Yet Chris Watts still chose to murder Shanann, Bella, Celeste, and Nico. Chris Watts still chose to dump the bodies of his own family in oil tanks. And Chris Watts still chose to lie about it until he could lie no more. He pled guilty to murdering his family because he is guilty.

In court Monday, Shanann's parents will be allowed to speak.

Watts is expected to receive life in prison without the chance of parole. His eligibility for the death penalty was removed as an agreement for him pleading guilty in the case.
