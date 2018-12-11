EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4843944" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mass shooting threat was written inside a bathroom at Cal State Northridge, prompting the university to investigate Wednesday.

Cal State Northridge police are continuing to investigate a mass shooting threat to the university following the discovery of another threatening message on the school's campus.The new threat -- a note found Monday night by a student in Sierra Hall -- said a shooting will take place Wednesday at CSUN. The note threatens to kill as many people possible.Toward the end of the note, it threatens killing professors and teachers for "making students depressed."The note came to police's attention at 10:44 p.m., according to CSUN Police Chief Anne P. Glavin.Campus police are receiving assistance from the Los Angeles Police Department on the matter, and the investigation is in its early stages, Glavin said. CSUN police said it does not believe there is an "imminent threat" to the campus.Regardless, school officials are taking precautions. Faculty members who have exams scheduled for Wednesday have been instructed to "provide alternative examination options for their students that would not require students to be physically present on campus Wednesday," according to a statement by the university's president, Dr. Dianne F. Harrison.Harrison added that the campus will remain open on Wednesday based on the threat assessment and current information from police. She encouraged employees who are affected to contact their supervisor."Sadly, the world in which we live requires we take threats of violence and expressions of hate seriously - even when there is no evidence to suggest that the threatened acts are likely to materialize," Harrison said in an earlier statement.The note's discovery comes days after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti scrawled inside a campus bathroom was found.Last week, a student had discovered graffiti at Sierra Hall that read, "Mass shooting in Sierra Hall 12/12/18."A swastika was scrawled under the message.Images of the graffiti circulated on social media and police vehicles were seen patrolling the campus at night.Increased patrols on the campus is expected Tuesday, with Harrison stating stepped-up law enforcement presence would continue as circumstances warranted."Though I am keenly aware some may object to an increase of police on our campus, it is my judgement that added law enforcement personnel is absolutely warranted," Harrison stated. "We need this measure of safety and reassurance at this time for our campus community."The decision to keep the university open will be assessed daily, Harrison said.