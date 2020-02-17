Homicide detectives investigating after 3 bodies found at cemetery in Perris: WATCH LIVE

By and
PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after three bodies were found next to a grave site at a cemetery in Perris Monday morning.

The bodies were discovered around 11 a.m. just south of N. Perris Boulevard and E. Nuevo Road, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Investigators confirmed that the all three victims were men but have not released any other information.



How the men died remains a mystery and it is not clear if they died there or if their bodies were dumped there. The motive is unknown.

The bodies were lying face down next to grave sites that had recently been decorated for Valentine's Day. The scene attracted many residents in the area who expressed concerned over a recent string of violence in Perris, including a shooting at a gas station earlier this month that left a 21-year-old man dead and the shooting death of a 25-year-old man at a park.

It's not clear if the deaths are related to the two other recent murders.

"I've been here 30 years. I never saw nothing like this before, people just dying and dying, you know, a lot of violence," said Perris resident Randy Rios.

"We want answers to know what happened," said Eric Aguilar, another Perris resident. "We would like to know because this is our city, this is our community. The city was never like this."

On Monday, Perris Mayor Michael M. Vargas released a statement, saying in part: "Our deepest sympathies lie with the families of the victims of these horrible crimes over the past week in Perris and we are committed to seeing those responsible for these horrific acts brought to justice."

The cemetery will remain closed as the investigation continues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
perrisriverside countyhomicide investigationcemeteryinvestigationbody found
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump set to make rare visit to Southland, prompting road closures
Man sues Cedars-Sinai after wife dies during C-section birth
Coroner releases Amie Harwick's official cause of death
Bloomberg surges to 2nd place among California voters
Investigators say abducted 6-year-old SC girl died from asphyxiation
Names of animal abusers could be made public in California
Utah police help mom in need of baby formula
Show More
Trump commutes Blagojevich sentence, pardons others
Star-studded Selena concert set for May in Texas
Inglewood boutique celebrates natural hair and promotes natural healing
Justin Turner, Mike Trout sound off on Astros cheating scandal
Boy Scouts bankruptcy filing follows sex-abuse lawsuits
More TOP STORIES News