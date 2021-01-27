weather

WATCH LIVE: Doppler radar for Los Angeles and across Southern California

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (KABC) -- Track the winter storm heading towards Southern California with our live doppler radar. A winter storm watch is in effect until Friday at 3 p.m. as this system may bring 2-4 inches of rain to some communities and more than 10 inches of snow to the mountains.

Want to watch this live doppler on your TV? Download the ABC7 Los Angeles app on Roku, AppleTV, Amazon FireTV or AndroidTV and stream it on the big screen. Just search for "ABC7 Los Angeles" and download our free app.

Make sure to also download the ABC7 Los Angeles app on your iPhone or Android device and opt into push notifications to get the latest weather updates. You can also stream this doppler radar and our newscast right in our mobile app in the event you lose power.
Storm timeline: Here's when heavy rain will hit SoCal
1st in series of SoCal storms delivers rain, snow
Strong winds topple big rigs, bring possible power shutoffs in SoCal
2020 was tied for the hottest year ever recorded
