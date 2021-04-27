LIVE: Suspect in multiple drive-by shootings in standoff with police in Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver suspected in multiple drive-by shootings in Los Angeles was in a standoff with authorities on the 91 Freeway in Fullerton early Tuesday morning.AIR7 HD was over the scene on the freeway, which was shut down in both directions near Raymond Avenue, after the murder suspect led police on a chase on the 60 Freeway to the 57 Freeway and continued onto the 91 Freeway where a spike strip was deployed. The driver was wanted in connection with two fatal shootings and one shooting that left a man injured in L.A.The incident began around 1 a.m. as Los Angeles police officers responded to the shootings in downtown and South L.A.One person was found shot and killed in the area of 7th and Figueroa streets, police say. A man was found shot to death at a Starbucks drive-thru near 28th and Figueroa streets, according to authorities. Another man was injured near Exposition Boulevard and Figueroa Street.Authorities believe the shootings were random.The suspect's vehicle was pinned between two L.A.P.D. BearCats -- armored vehicles used by the S.W.A.T. team. It appeared officers were deploying teargas into the suspect's vehicle around 4:45 a.m.