WATCH LIVE: Driver of stolen cargo van leads LAPD on high-speed pursuit

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The driver of a stolen cargo van was leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase near the downtown Los Angeles area on Friday morning, authorities said.The pursuit began in the El Sereno area and made its way westbound on the 10 Freeway before the suspect exited onto surface streets.California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Police Department vehicles later disengaged at some distance, apparently out of concern for public safety due to the van's speed. An LAPD helicopter continued to follow the vehicle from overhead.In a bizarre moment, the driver pulled over on a residential street and placed an item on the sidewalk before getting back into the van. As police approached, the suspect drove off again.