DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A massive blaze erupted at a vacant commercial building in downtown Los Angeles, prompting a large response from firefighters Tuesday evening.
A massive plume of smoke was visible from miles out as the fire raged at the one-story building, located at 651 E. Washington Blvd.
Multiple eastbound lanes of the 10 were shut down to help battle the fire just off the freeway.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Massive blaze at commercial building in DTLA shuts down multiple lanes on 10 Freeway
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News