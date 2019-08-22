FBI serves arrest, search warrants in South Bay in connection to international cyberfraud, money-laundering schemes: WATCH LIVE

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A massive law enforcement presence was seen in South Bay and downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning related to dozens of arrests in international cyber fraud and money laundering schemes.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said about 80 defendants, mainly in the U.S. and Nigeria, were allegedly involved in the schemes.

AIR7 HD was over the scene near 1st and Alameda streets, where authorities were setting up a command center.

Officials are expected to provide statistics about the growing "business email compromise" issue, which officials say is leading to tens of millions of dollars in losses every month.

A press conference on the arrests is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
