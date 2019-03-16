Fire burns out of control at Phillips 66 oil refinery in Carson

REFINERY FIRE | FS127 #Carson | 1520 E Sepulveda Blvd | UPDATE: BC7 is now in command. Fire involving 3 of 4 crude oil pumps with fire in the seals on the pumps. All units in offensive mode. Pumps have been shut down. No exposures to adjacent crude oil tanks. #PhillipsIC #LACoFD — LACoFD Incident Alerts (@lacfd) March 16, 2019

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a raging blaze at an oil refinery in Carson on Friday.Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the massive fire at about 7:20 p.m. at the Phillips 66 oil refinery in the 1500 block of E. Sepulveda Boulevard.Refinery officials told firefighters the blaze is a reported seal fire in a crude oil pump.L.A. County fire officials said the fire involves three of four crude oil pumps with flames in the seals. The pumps have been shut down.No injuries have been reported, and no evacuations are in place.A hazmat team with the L.A. County Fire Department is on the way to determine the air quality in the area.No alerts were immediately sent from the city of Carson.