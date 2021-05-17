LIVE: Firefighters continue battle against 1,325-acre Palisades Fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2753544" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Smoke from wildfires could cause health problems for some people.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2512981" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you during a wildfire evacuation. Above all else, follow the instructions given and get out of harm's way.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5547147" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> What's that red stuff they drop during a wildfire? Here's what to know about flame retardant.

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, officials said Monday.Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti made the announcement of the arrest during a press conference Monday.Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said the suspect was being treated for smoke inhalation. Additional information about the suspect, including his identity and age, was not immediately released. An investigation is ongoing.The arrest comes after Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators and Los Angeles police detained and released another person over the weekend."Regarding the cause, it is labeled suspicious,'' Terrazas said. "The LAFD Arson Counterterrorism Section, along with LAPD, have aggressively pursued all tips and all leads. I want to have a special thank you to the community that provided us those tips and leads. We have to work together as a community. This problem is so significant in terms of major brush fires.There was zero containment of the Palisades Fire as of Monday morning, Garcetti said. An update on the acreage of the blaze -- which prompted an evacuation order for about 1,000 residents -- was expected Monday afternoon, according to the mayor."While ... it's zero containment, that doesn't mean 100% out of control,'' Garcetti said. "We're holding lines ... There's no injuries reported, no structures under threat at this time. Evacuation orders of course have been issued on the county side, but no evacuation orders have been ordered in the city of Los Angeles.''As of Monday morning, no structures were damaged. A firefighter sustained a minor eye injury but was expected to be OK, according to Garcetti.Around 7 p.m. Saturday, mandatory evacuation orders were issued for about 1,000 residents in Zone 4 and 6 in the Topanga area, according to the LAFD. That includes residents east of Topanga Canyon between the Community and View Ridge, and everyone north of Entrada, south of Oakwood and east of Henry Ridge.A new evacuation warning was issued at 2 p.m. Sunday for all homes north of Chastain Parkway in the 1500 block to Calle Del Cielo. The warning area includes Calle De Sarah, Calle Bellevista and all homes west of Calle Del Cielo and Ave Ashley up to the hills. There are an estimated 130 homes in the evacuation warning area.Noting the cool and damp weather, Garcetti said: "The weather is our friend, but it's also our challenge. It's our friend because it caps the fire and the heat; as soon as it lifts it is something that is a big danger.''He added the vegetation in the area has not burned in several decades, and the terrain is posing a challenge for firefighters."The problem and the challenge of it is when that inversion layer is here, it's very difficult to do those sort of air drops that we like to get in there to be more aggressive on this fire'' Garcetti said. "We feel good in the northwest of this fire and the far southwest, but in kind of west-southwest towards Topanga Canyon (the goal) is to make sure that we can build that line and hold that line."About 540 firefighters have responded to the area, Garcetti said, with water-dropping helicopters working to contain the flames as the steep terrain made it difficult to attack from the ground."Again, don't want anybody to feel there's imminent danger there, but we want to get that done hopefully before the cloud cover lifts today,'' Garcetti said. "And on the east we're working the three Rs -- the roads, the ridges and the rivers -- working boxing that in where we are, keep it from getting down whenever it comes to the river's edge and the bottom of those canyons and fights its way back up.''Crews responded to a remote area off Michael Lane and Palisades Court around 10 p.m. Friday as the fire grew to approximately 15 acres, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The fight continued overnight, but by 4 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were dealing with a significant flare-up that quickly got out of hand, creating a large plume of smoke visible across Los Angeles County.Los Angeles Unified School District said Topanga Elementary Charter School's campus will be closed Monday because of air quality and safety concerns. The district says classes will be held via remote learning until further notice.An evacuation center for large animals was established at Pierce College at 6201 Winnetka Avenue. Small animals can be taken to an L.A. County animal shelter at 29525 Agoura Road.Meanwhile, air quality officials extended a smoke advisory through at least Monday due to large amounts of smoke billowing near homes in the area and advised those who smell smoke or see ash to limit exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed and avoiding vigorous physical activity.