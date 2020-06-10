Firefighters battling 3-acre blaze on Hacienda Heights hillside overlooking homes - LIVE

Flames were burning on a hillside in Hacienda Heights overlooking residential homes Tuesday night.
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Flames were burning on a hillside in Hacienda Heights overlooking residential homes Tuesday night.

The fire was first reported at 8:21 p.m. in the area of Punta del Este Drive and Colima Road.

It grew to at least three acres, but firefighters said it had the potential to spread in light-to-medium fuel to 15 acres.

The flames were not immediately threatening any structures, but residents in homes below the hillside were seen packing up and evacuating their homes.

There are also high-tension power lines overhead in the area, though they did not appear immediately threatened by the flames.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
