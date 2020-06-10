Firefighters battling 3-acre blaze on Hacienda Heights hillside overlooking homes - LIVE

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Flames were burning on a hillside in Hacienda Heights overlooking residential homes Tuesday night.The fire was first reported at 8:21 p.m. in the area of Punta del Este Drive and Colima Road.It grew to at least three acres, but firefighters said it had the potential to spread in light-to-medium fuel to 15 acres.The flames were not immediately threatening any structures, but residents in homes below the hillside were seen packing up and evacuating their homes.There are also high-tension power lines overhead in the area, though they did not appear immediately threatened by the flames.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.