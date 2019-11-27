LA River rescue operation launched by firefighters in Atwater Village after man stranded in swift waters

ATWATER VILLAGE (KABC) -- Firefighters on Wednesday morning rescued a man in Atwater Village after her became stranded in the fast-moving Los Angeles River.

The man was seen clinging to a tree just south of Colorado Street as firefighters approached him in an inflatable raft that was tethered to the shore.

After being helped into the boat and fitted with a life vest and helmet, the man was escorted to safety and medically evaluated by paramedics.

Whether he suffered any injuries was unclear.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atwater villagelos angeleslos angeles countyrescueriverlos angeles city fire department
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Major storm sweeps across Southland
Southern California residents view traffic as major problem, crisis
Thanksgiving traffic: Snow threatens 5 Freeway, Cajon Pass closures
LAX travel nightmare: Weather, congestion make for tough trip
Claris Health debuts free mobile clinic to LA County
Woman, 63, arrested in hit-run death of 14-year-old in Monterey Park
Melania Trump booed by teens at Baltimore school
Show More
Lyft offering discounted rides in OC ahead of Thanksgiving
Teacher arrested for Silver Lake hit-and-run that left bicyclist hurt
Sneak Peek: Look inside the first new Toys 'R' Us in NJ
New OC tribal village, cultural center honors Native American tribe
'Don't touch the black stuff' Debris floating hours after blast
More TOP STORIES News