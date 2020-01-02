EAST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters on Thursday morning were working to rescue a man who fell into a 50-foot trench at a construction site in East Hollywood, officials said.
The rescue operation was underway in the 1411 block of Hobard Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The trapped man was secured by a rope system and was speaking with firefighters, the LAFD said.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Firefighters work to rescue man who fell into 50-foot trench at construction site in East Hollywood: WATCH LIVE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News