Glendale apartment building fire prompts massive response from firefighters

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Flames engulfed an apartment building in Glendale on Thursday afternoon, prompting a massive response from firefighters.The fire erupted at a multi-story structure in the 100 block of Carr Drive about 3 p.m.Firefighters attacked the flames from the roof and on the ground while launching a search operation for people who were possibly trapped inside.The cause of the incident was unknown.