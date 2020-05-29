WATCH LIVE: George Floyd protest shuts down part of Highway 101 in San Jose

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6220048" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A group protesting the death of George Floyd have shut down Highway 101 in San Jose.

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: The video that was shared online shows the man pleading that he couldn't breathe while bystanders demand the cop move his knee.

SAN JOSE -- A large group protesting the death of George Floyd has shut down Highway 101 in San Jose.SKY7 was above the crowd of more than 100 people as it brought southbound traffic to a standstill near Santa Clara Street around 3 p.m. Friday.As cars attempted to pass the group, some protesters and drivers got into an altercation. In one situation, a protester smashed the back window of a blue Mustang.Protesters started outside of city hall and made their way down East Santa Clara Street to Highway 101.Video of Floyd's death showing an officer kneeling on his neck for at least eight minutes while he was handcuffed and face down on the ground has sparked nationwide protests.