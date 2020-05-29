WATCH LIVE: George Floyd protest shuts down part of Highway 101 in San Jose

SKY7 was above the crowd of more than 100 people as it brought southbound traffic to a standstill near Santa Clara Street around 3 p.m. Friday.
As cars attempted to pass the group, some protesters and drivers got into an altercation. In one situation, a protester smashed the back window of a blue Mustang.
Protesters started outside of city hall and made their way down East Santa Clara Street to Highway 101.
VIDEO: George Floyd protesters march through downtown San Jose
Video of Floyd's death showing an officer kneeling on his neck for at least eight minutes while he was handcuffed and face down on the ground has sparked nationwide protests.
VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: George Floyd dies after video shows officer kneeling on neck
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.