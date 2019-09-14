Lake View Terrace: Haystacks erupt in flames near 210 Freeway, prompting closure of all WB lanes

PACOIMA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters on Saturday afternoon were battling massive flames after stacks of haystacks ignited near the 210 Freeway in Lake View Terrace.

No immediate injuries were reported.

The blaze prompted the complete shutdown of all westbound lanes on the 210 near the 118 Freeway interchange shortly before 1 p.m.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman arrested after throwing liquid on California Senate
Family of man killed in DUI crash files lawsuit against Viacom
Feds: Osama bin Laden's son killed in US counterterrorism operation
Investigators hope Kawhi Leonard's NBA fame helps solve his father's murder
Contaminant found in popular heartburn drug Zantac
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Oldest living WWII veteran in US celebrates 110th birthday
Show More
Echo Park shooting leaves 3 wounded
Salvation Army pledges to double homeless services in SoCal
Family of teen with autism who died at OC school files lawsuit
Organization gives vets chance to explore creative side with art
Rams vs. Saints: Game preview
More TOP STORIES News