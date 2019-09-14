Lake View Terrace: Haystacks erupt in flames near 210 Freeway, prompting closure of all WB lanes

PACOIMA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters on Saturday afternoon were battling massive flames after stacks of haystacks ignited near the 210 Freeway in Lake View Terrace.No immediate injuries were reported.The blaze prompted the complete shutdown of all westbound lanes on the 210 near the 118 Freeway interchange shortly before 1 p.m.The cause of the fire was not immediately known.