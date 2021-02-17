Chase: LAPD in pursuit of stolen van as suspect drives erratically through West LA area

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are chasing a suspect in a stolen van in the West Los Angeles area Tuesday evening.

The suspect was driving erratically in a white van on freeways - the 10 and the 405 - and on surface streets in residential neighborhoods.

At times, the driver ignored red lights and continued weaving dangerously through traffic, narrowly missing other cars on the road.

AIR7 HD was over the chase at about 5:50 p.m. as Los Angeles police were in pursuit.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelespolice chasecar chase
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mass vaccination site opens at CSULA
Former inmate graduates with honors from CSULB
Many LA schools still have some steps to follow before reopening
City targets Pacoima home linked with shootings
3rd stimulus check and other things in Dems' relief plan: LIST
OC judge reverses decision on order to reduce jail population
Lancaster brewery owner says health inspector cost him business
Show More
24 Hour Fitness expanding outdoor operations across LA
90-year-old walks 6 miles through snow for COVID-19 vaccine
LA County hits threshold to let elementary schools reopen
Gorillas at San Diego Zoo Safari Park recover from COVID
Hundreds volunteer to escort elderly Asian Americans to help keep them safe
More TOP STORIES News