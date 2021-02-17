Chase: LAPD in pursuit of stolen van as suspect drives erratically through West LA area

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are chasing a suspect in a stolen van in the West Los Angeles area Tuesday evening.The suspect was driving erratically in a white van on freeways - the 10 and the 405 - and on surface streets in residential neighborhoods.At times, the driver ignored red lights and continued weaving dangerously through traffic, narrowly missing other cars on the road.AIR7 HD was over the chase at about 5:50 p.m. as Los Angeles police were in pursuit.