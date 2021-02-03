Live look at SoCal: Big Bear, Santa Monica & more

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA -- Get a live look of SoCal's beaches, skylines and mountains without leaving your home. From the shoreline of Santa Monica to the ski slopes at Big Bear, enjoy the view of Southern California's beautiful scenery.

Want this view on your TV? Download the ABC7 Los Angeles app on Roku, AppleTV, Amazon FireTV or AndroidTV and stream it on the big screen. Just search for "ABC7 Los Angeles" and download our free app.
