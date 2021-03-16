Fireworks explosion, structure fires in Ontario neighborhood prompt response from emergency personnel: WATCH LIVE

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive explosion ignited multiple structure fires in an Ontario neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a response from emergency personnel.

The incident occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the area of South San Antonio Avenue and West Maple Street, shattering nearby windows and sending a large plume of smoke into the air.

"We are aware of the loud explosion that was heard recently," a brief statement from the city's official Twitter account said. "The Ontario Police Department and the Ontario Fire Department are investigating it. Please stay clear of the area."

Whether anyone was seriously injured was not immediately known.

A later tweet from the city said the fire erupted after "a large amount of fireworks at a house ignited." At least one other home was also burning, along with several outdoor structures on a ranch-like property.
Raw video from an Eyewitness News viewer shows a massive plume of smoke following a reported explosion in Ontario on Tuesday.


News video from AIR7 HD showed firefighters rescuing a horse that was trapped in an enclosure, with spot fires burning dangerously close by.

Residents as far away as Anaheim and Huntington Beach reported feeling reverberations from the initial explosion.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.



