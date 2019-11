Flames engulf Metrolink train after crash on tracks in Santa Fe Springs - WATCH LIVE

EMBED >More News Videos A man who said he was a Metrolink passenger told Eyewitness News that a train crashed into a vehicle slammed on the brakes as it was approaching the intersection in Santa Fe Springs.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- A vehicle was hit by a Metrolink train and burst into flames on a track in Santa Fe Springs Friday morning.Authorities say the collision occurred shortly after 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Rosecrans and Marquardt avenues. The OC Line 681 was heading northwest from Orange County to Los Angeles when the crash occurred.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was assisting in evacuating the train, officials said.AIR7 HD was over the scene, dozens of evacuated passengers were waiting in a nearby parking lot.Fire crews were seen dousing the flames, which gutted the vehicle and charred a rail car on the track.A man who said he was a passenger told Eyewitness News that the Metrolink train slammed on the brakes as it was approaching the intersection."The lights inside went dark, so we knew something went wrong, I knew we crushed into something," Ryan Hajek said. "As we stopped, I saw all the debris of what looked like a car on the side of the tracks, and I knew then that we had hit something."Hajek said soon after the crash, a freight train began to quickly approach."I honestly felt like it was gonna hit us from behind," Hajek said. "But thankfully, it was on another line. But then it crashed into the debris of the car or whatever was on the tracks and then it too slammed on the brakes."It is unclear if any injuries were reported or how the vehicle ended up on the tracks.