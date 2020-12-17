LIVE | Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m. honors Kobe Bryant and all victims of the Calabasas helicopter crash

Want to stream this newscast on your TV?


Download the ABC7 Los Angeles app on Roku, AppleTV, Amazon FireTV or AndroidTV. Just search for "ABC7 Los Angeles" and download our free app.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA explains changes to vaccine and reopening tiers
Judge bars Pres. Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban
Pasadena resumes outdoor dining
2 children, 3 dogs killed in Lake Elsinore fire
Remembering Kobe with his best quotes
Dog that attacked 3-year-old girl in Texas to be euthanized
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt letter from friend of daughter Gianna
Show More
Video: Officers fatally shoot armed man holding baby hostage
Video shows dangerous 'street takeover' at intersection in West LA
Officials: Cause of fire that killed Tony Hsieh undetermined
California to centralize vaccines, base eligibility on age
LAUSD calls for more guidance on reopening schools
More TOP STORIES News