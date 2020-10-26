WATCH LIVE: Brush fire near Irvine explodes in size to 2,000 acres, prompts mandatory evacs

By ABC7.com staff
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a quickly spreading vegetation fire that broke out in the Santiago Canyon area near Irvine Monday morning, prompting mandatory evacuations for thousands of residents as the region was seeing strong winds.

The blaze, dubbed the Silverado Fire, was reported just after 6:45 a.m. at 10 acres in size in the area of Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. There had been conflicting reports regarding the size of the blaze, but the department confirmed that it had scorched 2,000 acres with 0% containment.

Crews rapidly launched an aggressive fight against the flames as winds caused them to move with a "moderate rate of spread," eventually jumping the 241 Freeway and prompting evacuation orders, officials said.

By 9 a.m., mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents in the Orchard Hills neighborhood. The established evacuation zone is for homes north of Irvine Boulevard from Bake Parkway to Jamboree Road.

The blaze prompted the closure of Santiago Canyon Road at Jamboree Road, according the Orange Police Department. The 241 Freeway was closed from Santiago Canyon Road to the 133 Freeway.

