Orange police to release 911 call audio, officers' bodycam video in deadly mass shooting: WATCH LIVE

Family members have identified the victims killed and a woman wounded in the mass shooting in Orange.

Authorities say the suspect in a mass shooting at a business park in the city of Orange, in which a 9-year-old boy and three other adults were killed, knew all the victims either through business or personally.

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police on Wednesday are expected to release 911 call audio and officers' bodycam video from a shooting rampage at an Orange business on March 31 that left four people dead, including a young boy.Authorities say say Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez targeted Unified Homes, the mobile home brokerage company in Orange, and had personal and business relationships with the victims. His estranged wife had worked in the business for more than 10 years as a broker assistant.The shooting occurred nearly six years after Gaxiola pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery, which should have put him on the list prohibiting him from owning firearms for the next 10 years. The list is used during the state's gun and ammunition background check process.Two weeks after the mass shooting, police learned Gaxiola was not on the "Prohibited Persons List," though he might still have been blocked from buying a gun during a standard background check, Orange Police Lt. Jennifer Amat said.Detectives were still working on tracing the Glock semi-automatic handgun and ammunition, she said.