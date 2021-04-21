Orange police to release 911 call audio, officers' bodycam video in deadly mass shooting: WATCH LIVE

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police on Wednesday are expected to release 911 call audio and officers' bodycam video from a shooting rampage at an Orange business on March 31 that left four people dead, including a young boy.

Authorities say say Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez targeted Unified Homes, the mobile home brokerage company in Orange, and had personal and business relationships with the victims. His estranged wife had worked in the business for more than 10 years as a broker assistant.

The shooting occurred nearly six years after Gaxiola pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery, which should have put him on the list prohibiting him from owning firearms for the next 10 years. The list is used during the state's gun and ammunition background check process.

Two weeks after the mass shooting, police learned Gaxiola was not on the "Prohibited Persons List," though he might still have been blocked from buying a gun during a standard background check, Orange Police Lt. Jennifer Amat said.

Detectives were still working on tracing the Glock semi-automatic handgun and ammunition, she said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

