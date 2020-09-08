Suspect taken into custody after chase on PCH in Malibu area; traffic backed up for miles

MALIBU (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after leading authorities on a pursuit in the Malibu area.The pursuit was reported just after 2 p.m. involving what appeared to be a silver work truck with a trailer hitched to the back.At least twice during the pursuit, the driver stopped in the street with authorities behind the vehicle.Around 2:30 p.m., the vehicle came to another stop on Pacific Coast Highway and the driver took off his shirt and shoes, and placed his foot out of the window.An ambulance arrived on PCH and remained at a distance behind police who were waiting behind the truck.The stand off ended around 3:10 p.m. when officers were able to get the man out of the truck.Traffic was backed up PCH for miles. It was unclear when authorities would reopen the road.No additional information was immediately available.