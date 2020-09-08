Suspect taken into custody after chase on PCH in Malibu area; traffic backed up for miles

The pursuit was reported just after 2 p.m. involving what appeared to be a silver work truck with a trailer hitched to the back.
MALIBU (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after leading authorities on a pursuit in the Malibu area.

The pursuit was reported just after 2 p.m. involving what appeared to be a silver work truck with a trailer hitched to the back.

At least twice during the pursuit, the driver stopped in the street with authorities behind the vehicle.

Around 2:30 p.m., the vehicle came to another stop on Pacific Coast Highway and the driver took off his shirt and shoes, and placed his foot out of the window.

An ambulance arrived on PCH and remained at a distance behind police who were waiting behind the truck.

The stand off ended around 3:10 p.m. when officers were able to get the man out of the truck.

Traffic was backed up PCH for miles. It was unclear when authorities would reopen the road.

No additional information was immediately available.

Follow ABC7 for the latest on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
malibulos angeles countypolice chasecar chase
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 counties allowed to reopen more businesses, Newsom says
OC moves up on state's COVID monitoring system
Monrovia residents warned of potential evacuations amid Bobcat Fire
7 shot to death at illegal marijuana grow in Riverside County
Denver under winter weather advisory 2 days after city hit 101 degrees
Demonstrators, deputies clash at protest over Dijon Kizzee shooting
SoFi Stadium hosts ribbon cutting ceremony
Show More
Kaepernick returns to Madden for first time since 2016
El Dorado Fire burns over 10,000 acres near Yucaipa
Creek Fire: 143,929 acres now burned, new evacuation orders issued
What led to 28 Ft. Hood soldiers' deaths? Congress wants to know
SoCal weather: Santa Ana winds return to region Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News