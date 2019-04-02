Crime & Safety

POLICE CHASE LIVE: Police chasing rape suspect in Riverside area

EMBED <>More Videos

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities chased a possible rape suspect in the Riverside area Tuesday afternoon.

Officers tried to pull the suspect in a light-colored four-door sedan over during the noon hour and he declined to yield, initiating a pursuit.

CHP officers chased the suspect onto the eastbound 91 Freeway for a short time before he exited on surface streets in Riverside.

Officer made attempts to stop the suspect using a PIT maneuver and spike strips, but those efforts were unsuccessful. During one attempt at a PIT, the suspect was able to swerve into a divided lane and avoid the attempt.

Authorities chased a suspect on freeways and surface streets in the Riverside area on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Authorities chased a suspect on freeways and surface streets in the Riverside area on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.



He then got on to the northbound 215 Freeway and the chase continued at high speeds in relatively light traffic.

He headed into San Bernardino County and exited on surface streets. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department took over the lead role in the chase.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyriversideriverside countyrapechphigh speed chase
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Nipsey Hussle murder case: Fight over gun sparked stampede at vigil
Nipsey Hussle's killing among 11 murders within past week in LA
Bay Area woman targeted for speaking Spanish; racist rant caught on camera
Police identify suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
VIDEO: Police release bodycam footage from deadly Taco Bell shooting
Women suing over hidden cameras in operating delivery rooms
Teacher fired over topless selfie to sue school district
Show More
Narcan being sold in Vegas vending machines
NC couple, both centenarians, celebrate 82 years of marriage
If Mexico border shuts down, US may run out of avocados
Avenatti in OC federal court following wire and bank fraud charges
Stix says Nipsey Hussle was inspiration, dedicated to community
More TOP STORIES News