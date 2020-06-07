Police chase suspect from Orange County to San Gabriel Valley - LIVE

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect fled from police at high speeds on freeways through Orange County and Los Angeles for more than an hour on Sunday.The suspect in a Dodge Durango hit speeds well over 100 mph in light Sunday traffic.The chase started just before 3 p.m. with an attempted traffic stop for speeding in the Wilmington area. The suspect fled eastbound on the 22 Freeway into Orange County and then eventually headed northbound on the 5 Freeway, driving at high speeds back into Los Angeles County.At downtown Los Angeles, the suspect switched to the eastbound 10 Freeway through the San Gabriel Valley. CHP and local police followed at a consistent distance with no effort initially to make a PITT maneuver.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.