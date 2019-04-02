Crime & Safety

Nipsey Hussle shooting: Police identify suspect - WATCH LIVE

EMBED <>More Videos

LOS ANGELES -- A suspect wanted in the shooting death of Nipsey Hussle was identified by police Monday night.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Eric Holder. He was last seen in a 2016 white four-door Chevy Cruze with the California license plate 7RJD742.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100.



The shooting was reported around 3:20 p.m. in the 3400 block of Slauson Avenue in Hyde Park on Sunday. Hussle owns a store called Marathon Clothing at 3420 W. Slauson. The Los Angeles Police Department said three people were shot in the area.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office Monday afternoon confirmed Hussle's cause of death was gunshot wounds to the head and torso and was classified as a homicide. He was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m. Sunday.

Hussle may have sensed trouble coming Sunday. A short time before the shooting was reported, he tweeted: "Having strong enemies is a blessing."



Hundreds of fans and local residents came out to the store location to mourn the rapper and share stories about how he was helping the local community where he grew up.

By late Monday evening, crowd grew unruly and a stampede broke out after a disturbance.

The exact cause of the disturbance was unclear, but several people were injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyrapperhomicide investigationcelebrity deathsgun violencehomicideshooting
RELATED
Rapper Nipsey Hussle released on bail
Nipsey Hussle's Hyde Park store investigated for reported shooting, stabbing
TOP STORIES
LAPD to provide new details in Nipsey Hussle murder case
Bay Area woman targeted for speaking Spanish; racist rant caught on camera
Stix says Nipsey Hussle was inspiration, dedicated to community
If Mexico border shuts down, US may run out of avocados
Teacher fired over topless selfie to sue school district
Courtroom erupts in applause following verdict in jogger murder
EXCLUSIVE: Police interview of Deputy Caren Mandoyan's ex-girlfriend
Show More
$315 denim, high-waist 'janties' sell out
Three IE friends learn of college acceptance together
Coroner: Nipsey Hussle died of gunshots to head, body
5 injured after car crashes into Carl's Jr. in Huntington Park
Dodger stadium fight: Suspect still sought in brutal attack
More TOP STORIES News