EMBED >More News Videos Police in downtown Los Angeles were involved in an hourslong standoff after an officer located a car connected to a woman's abduction in Monrovia, authorities said.

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday morning located a car that was being sought in connection with a kidnapping that occurred the previous day in Monrovia, authorities said.An unidentified man was inside the 2017 Prius as officers surrounded the vehicle, officials said.The whereabouts of the victim in the abduction, 31-year-old Amanda Kathleen Custer, remained unknown.Robert Anthony Camou, 27, had previously been identified as the alleged kidnapper in the case.