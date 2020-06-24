WATCH LIVE: 'Pose' stars join town hall on violence against transgender women

HOUSTON -- ABC13, our sister station in Houston, is presenting a one-hour virtual town hall on Thursday, June 25, highlighting the epidemic of fatal violence against Black transgender women and transgender women of color.

ABC13 anchor Chauncy Glover will explore the sobering statistics behind these deaths, most of whom were Black transgender women, and how community activists and law enforcement are working to dismantle this culture of violence.

Panelists for the town hall will include:
  • Dominique Jackson, Elektra on FX Network's "Pose"
  • Angelica Ross, Candy on FX Network's "Pose"
  • Hailie Sahar, Lulu on FX Network's "Pose"
  • Elia Chino, founder/executive director of FLAS (Fundacion Latinoamericana De Accion Social)
  • Rev. Troy Treash, senior pastor, Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church


In 2019, Texas led the nation in murders of transgender women of color. The Human Rights Campaign says at least 15 transgender or gender non-conforming people have been fatally shot or killed by other violent means this year.

Watch the virtual town hall now in the video above on this page and on our connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonlgbtqtransgenderblack lives mattermurderlgbtq prideviolence against womenviolence
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman dies after 'horrific' crash, chase in Palmdale
Watch list: 15 CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Trump administration open to 2nd stimulus check. Here's what that could look like
73-year-old beats COVID-19 after spending 7 weeks in hospital
Sahara desert dust storm will move into US Thursday
CA reports 32% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over 14 days, Newsom says
Protester shot by rubber bullet in testicles demands changes at LAPD
Show More
CDC changes coronavirus risk groups, add pregnant women
Family alleges Dodgers security targeted them as Latinos
Heading to Vegas? Nevada issues face mask order
COVID-19 survivor in OC warns those not cautious of virus
52% of Orange County coronavirus cases are in people under 44
More TOP STORIES News