WATCH LIVE: Procession underway for firefighter who died battling El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino National Forest

A smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party sparked the El Dorado Fire burning near Yucaipa, which has charred more than 7,000 acres, officials say.

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- A firefighter died battling the El Dorado Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, officials said Friday.The U.S. Forest Service said the death happened Thursday, but did not release more details."Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and fellow firefighters during this time," the agency said in a statement.The name of the firefighter has not been released until family has been notified. The cause of the death was under investigation.A procession was held Friday afternoon for the firefighter who died battling the blaze.The El Dorado Fire, which erupted Sept. 5 near Yucaipa, has burned about 19,000 acres and is 66% contained as of Friday morning. Crews are trying to stop flames from crossing Highway 38.Officials said the blaze was caused by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party.