Propane tanks exploding as firefighters battle downtown LA commercial fire - LIVE

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Amid red-flag weather conditions, firefighters are battling a blaze at a large commercial building in downtown Los Angeles.The fire was reported in the fashion district Monday afternoon around 3:40 p.m.At least 112 firefighters were assigned to fight the fire as strong winds carried a serious danger of spreading the flames. Firefighters throughout the Southland had been expecting dangerous fire conditions on Monday with hot temperatures and dry Santa Ana winds.Adding to the danger: Fire officials reported there were propane tanks exploding outside the building.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.