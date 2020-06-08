Propane tanks exploding as firefighters battle downtown LA commercial fire - LIVE

More than 100 firefighters were battling a fire at a downtown LA commercial building during strong winds and hot conditions, even as propane tanks were exploding outside the building.
By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Amid red-flag weather conditions, firefighters are battling a blaze at a large commercial building in downtown Los Angeles.

The fire was reported in the fashion district Monday afternoon around 3:40 p.m.

At least 112 firefighters were assigned to fight the fire as strong winds carried a serious danger of spreading the flames. Firefighters throughout the Southland had been expecting dangerous fire conditions on Monday with hot temperatures and dry Santa Ana winds.

Adding to the danger: Fire officials reported there were propane tanks exploding outside the building.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
