LIVE: Silverado Fire, Blue Ridge Fire burning in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY (KABC) -- Two major brush fires burning right now in Orange County fueled by the dangerous Santa Ana Winds. Two firefighters are critically injured, and more than 60,000 people are evacuated.The smoky fire exploded in size to 7,200 acres after breaking out at 6:47 a.m. Monday in the area of Santiago Canyon Road and Silverado Canyon Road. Strong gusts pushed flames along brushy ridges in Silverado Canyon and near houses in the sprawling city of Irvine, home to about 280,000 residents. There was no containment.Southern California Edison said its equipment was under investigation as a possible source of the fire.Two firefighters, one 26 and the other 31 years old, were critically injured while battling the blaze, according to the county's Fire Authority. They each suffered second- and third-degree burns over large portions of their bodies and were intubated at a hospital, officials said.The southbound Riverside (91) Freeway to the Foothill Transportation Corridor (241) toll road was closed.The northbound 241 was closed at Portola.The Eastern Transportation Corridor (133) northbound was closed at Irvine.Eastbound Chapman-Santiago Canyon was closed at Jamboree.Santiago Canyon from Silverado Canyon was closed, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Florentino Olivera.A wind-driven brush fire on the west end of Corona quickly consumed at least 8,000 acres and spread into Orange County, threatening homes in Yorba Linda. The fire, initially called the "Green Fire," erupted at 12:55 p.m. Monday in the area of Green River Road near the Green River Golf course and the 91 Freeway, near Chino Hills State Park. Mandatory evacuations were also issued for parts of Chino Hills and Brea.No injuries reported at this time.