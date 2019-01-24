Massive sinkhole opens up near condominium buildings in La Habra

A massive sinkhole opened up between two condominium building in La Habra Wednesday evening, raising fears among nearby residents.

By ABC7.com staff
LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) --
La Habra police and Orange County Public Works officials responded to the scene after the sinkhole, measuring 20 feet by at least 80 feet, was reported about 10:45 p.m. in the 950 block of West Imperial Highway.

No injuries or structural damage were reported.

Three residences were under voluntary evacuation orders due to the possibility of falling trees, police said.
