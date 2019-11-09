Barham Fire: Small brush fire breaks out in Hollywood Hills - WATCH

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling a three-acre brush fire in the Hollywood Hills area Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Los Angeles Fire Department air and ground units responded to the blaze near 3694 North Barham Blvd. around 1:52 p.m., fire officials said.

The blaze was burning at a slow rate with no wind, according to LAFD. Officials said the fire, which was burning near Warner Bros. Studios, was moving away from structures and spreading toward Griffith Park.

Plumes of thick smoke could be seen for several miles.

No injuries or structure damage were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
