LIVE: Firefighters give update on 5-alarm fire in San Francisco's SOMA, Mission districts

Officials are still investigating the cause of the 5-alarm fire in San Francisco that burned six commercial buildings, displaced three residents and left one firefighter hurt.
By
SAN FRANCISCO -- Fire crews are on the lookout for hot spots after a fire tore through six businesses in San Francisco.

The fast-moving fire erupted at 14th Street and South Van Ness Avenue just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

PREPARE NORCAL: Disaster Preparedness Resource

The fire grew from a two-alarm to a five-alarms in under an hour. Firefighters battled power lines, falling transformers and a lack of fire hydrants. Three people are without a home and a firefighter was hurt, he is expected to be okay.

The gray smoke covered the sky of the SOMA neighborhood as many were evacuated and had their power shut off. Public transit was rerouted around the area.

"I got here on the second alarm," said Deputy Chief Victor Wyrsch with the San Francisco Fire Department. "It was fully involved, the fire building, and rapidly moving to the second building. The rapid succession from the second, third, fourth to the fifth was very quick. When we got here we had huge problems with power lines on the Erie side. We had transformers falling to the ground. We had to back everybody up, we had to reposition."

There is no word yet on what sparked the fire, but an update is expected at 7 a.m.

Firefighters are expected to be at the scene for days.





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscosffdbuilding firebusinessfirefirefightersfirefighter injured
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Road rage video shows driver firing gun at SUV on 605 Fwy
Video of driver forced out of car by Redlands police sparks protests
Benches clear as Dodgers' Joe Kelly taunts Astros' Carlos Correa
Teachers union rejects LAUSD proposal to teach in empty classrooms
3 found dead inside mobile home in Ontario, police say
Nearly 60% in CA have lost income due to COVID, data shows
CA Legislature considering $100B economic stimulus plan
Show More
Family claims man died after he was placed in chokehold by South LA school staff
These CA cities will fine you for not wearing a mask
Skirmishes break out at Whittier pro-police rally
Fire destroys Salvation Army building in Perris
NYC officials demand answers after woman's arrest during protest
More TOP STORIES News