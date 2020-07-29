LIVE: Firefighters give update on 5-alarm fire in San Francisco's SOMA, Mission districts

#UPDATE: 6 buildings burned in 5-alarm fire in #SOMA - Folsom/13th street. 1 firefighter injured - expected to be ok.



Watch LIVE: https://t.co/LmyJvUdFSu



📸: Natalie Cirigliano pic.twitter.com/8p7zmaws6x — StephanieABC7 (@StephanieABC7) July 28, 2020

SF Fire says they have this fire 75% contained and they have stopped it from advancing. pic.twitter.com/cjRCibBJsj — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) July 28, 2020

This is Winston- he had to be evacuated from the VCA Veterinarian Hospital located near this morning’s fire in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/aw4NhMjEwl — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) July 28, 2020

6 buildings are involved in this fire at 14th and S Van Ness. 1 firefighter is hurt but is expected to be ok. pic.twitter.com/7hvf1xrKez — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) July 28, 2020

Briefing just now from SF fire. They say the six buildings that burned are all oommercial. One is a roofing company, another is a sheriff’s building. No other details at this time. pic.twitter.com/b8DumLRLRY — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) July 28, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO -- Fire crews are on the lookout for hot spots after a fire tore through six businesses in San Francisco.The fast-moving fire erupted at 14th Street and South Van Ness Avenue just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday.The fire grew from a two-alarm to a five-alarms in under an hour. Firefighters battled power lines, falling transformers and a lack of fire hydrants. Three people are without a home and a firefighter was hurt, he is expected to be okay.The gray smoke covered the sky of the SOMA neighborhood as many were evacuated and had their power shut off. Public transit was rerouted around the area."I got here on the second alarm," said Deputy Chief Victor Wyrsch with the San Francisco Fire Department. "It was fully involved, the fire building, and rapidly moving to the second building. The rapid succession from the second, third, fourth to the fifth was very quick. When we got here we had huge problems with power lines on the Erie side. We had transformers falling to the ground. We had to back everybody up, we had to reposition."There is no word yet on what sparked the fire, but an update is expected at 7 a.m.Firefighters are expected to be at the scene for days.