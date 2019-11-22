AR-15 rifle, ammunition seized, suspect arrested for alleged threat of shooting at South Los Angeles school: WATCH LIVE

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sheriff's investigators have arrested a suspect after responding to a call of a student who threatened to shoot other students and staff at a South Los Angeles school, Undersheriff Tim Murakami announced Friday morning.

The undersheriff described the arrest in a pair of tweets but did not immediately disclose the name of the school or details about the suspect.

According to Murakami, deputies from the Los Angeles County sheriff's Century station initiated the investigation, which led to a search warrant and the seizure of a AR-15 rifle, ammunition, "a list of intended victims and a drawing of the school layout."

A sheriff's task force took the suspect into custody on suspicion of dealing and possessing illegal firearms. The individual allegedly purchased parts on the internet and "had a ghost rifle -- fully auto, silencers, body armor," the undersheriff said.

Sheriff's officials are expected to provide more information about the case at an 11:30 a.m. press conference, which will be broadcast live on ABC7 and ABC7.com.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
