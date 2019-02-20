Awaiting news conference from @OCDAToddSpitzer and @NewportBeachPD about 1973 cold case murder of #LindaOKeefe. Arrest has been made, suspect in custody: James Alan Neal. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/Svinh77nwk — Greg Lee (@abc7greg) February 20, 2019

Authorities on Wednesday identified the suspect who has been arrested in the 1973 murder of an 11-year-old girl in Newport Beach.James Alan Neal, 72, was taken into custody in El Paso County, Colorado, where he is expected to appear at a hearing Wednesday afternoon.He is accused in the killing of Linda O'Keefe, who disappeared while walking home from school in a blue and white dress on Friday, July 6, 1973. The next morning, authorities discovered her strangled body in Back Bay.Witnesses saw a turquoise van where Linda was last seen."We have a couple of witnesses who saw a suspicious van and a man near her. We know she never made it home," said Jennifer Manzella, with Newport police.Officials from the Newport Beach Police Department and Orange County District Attorney's Office are expected to provide additional details about the arrest at a morning news conference.