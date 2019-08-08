Orange County stabbing spree: Suspect identified after crime rampage leaves 4 victims dead, 2 wounded - WATCH LIVE

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- The day after a two-hour stabbing rampage in Orange County that left four people dead, authorities on Thursday identified the suspect in custody as a 33-year-old Garden Grove man who was apparently motivated by what a police official described as "robbery, hate, homicide."
Zachary Castaneda was being held in lieu of $1,000,000 bail, according to online sheriff's records. He was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after he came out of a 7-Eleven in Santa Ana, and dropped a knife and a handgun that he had taken from a security guard, police said.
The arrest brought to an end a killing spree that spanned seven separate crime scenes in Garden Grove and Santa Ana.
Authorities are expected to release the names of the four deceased victims at an afternoon news conference.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
