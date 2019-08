Orange County stabbing spree: Suspect identified after crime rampage leaves 4 victims dead, 2 wounded - WATCH LIVE

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- The day after a two-hour stabbing rampage in Orange County that left four people dead, authorities on Thursday identified the suspect in custody as a 33-year-old Garden Grove man who was apparently motivated by what a police official described as "robbery, hate, homicide."Zachary Castaneda was being held in lieu of $1,000,000 bail, according to online sheriff's records. He was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after he came out of a 7-Eleven in Santa Ana, and dropped a knife and a handgun that he had taken from a security guard, police said.The arrest brought to an end a killing spree that spanned seven separate crime scenes in Garden Grove and Santa Ana.Authorities are expected to release the names of the four deceased victims at an afternoon news conference.