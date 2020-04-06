LIVE: Suspect leads authorities on chase through LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver is leading authorities on a pursuit through various cities of Los Angeles Sunday evening.At one point in the chase, the California Highway Patrol disengaged from the pursuit in the Echo Park area before following the vehicle again.The driver was previously on the northbound 5 Freeway in the Norwalk area before passing through Downey, and into East L.A.With almost no vehicles on the road, the suspect was able to move freely on the freeway. Dangerous driving conditions appeared to cause authorities from disengaging.Authorities say the suspect was initially wanted for tinted windows.