Photo shows vehicles in neighborhood when South Carolina 6-year-old girl disappeared

CAYCE, S.C. -- The all-out search intensifies for Faye Swetlik, the 6-year-old South Carolina girl who disappeared after getting off her school bus Monday.

Surveillance cameras captured what is believed to be the last images of the first grader. They show her getting off her school bus in Cayce, South Carolina, a city just south of Columbia, while wearing a black t-shirt with the word "peace" written on it.

WATCH: Video of missing South Carolina girl on school bus day she disappeared
EMBED More News Videos



Faye's mysterious disappearance has garnered national intrigue. The FBI joined many other organizations going door-to-door and scouring any source for possible leads in the case.

"I'm going crazy not knowing where she is," Faye's grandmother, Ruth Collins, wrote on Facebook.

SEE ALSO | 'I want my baby back': Family prays for return of missing 6-year-old South Carolina girl Faye Swetlik

"Since 5 p.m. Monday afternoon law enforcement officers from multiple agencies have worked tirelessly around the clock," Sgt. Evan Antley of the Cayce Public Safety Department said at a news conference Wednesday. "We are still exploring every possibility to bring her home."

Law enforcement released pictures of two vehicles seen in the area around the time Faye disappeared.

Detectives want to talk to the the drivers of these vehicles because they may have valuable information about Faye's disappearance.

So far, an Amber Alert has not been issued. This is because investigators do not have any evidence to say Faye was kidnapped. However, they also do not have any evidence suggesting she was not kidnapped.

RELATED | I-Team: Strict standards in place to issue Amber Alerts
EMBED More News Videos

I-Team: Strict standards in place to issue Amber Alerts



Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Faye Swetlik hotline at 803-205-4444.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinamissing girlamber alert
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car goes airborne in crash caught on camera in Long Beach
LAFD's Fast Response Vehicles help cut down on response time
Hot yoga founder in hot water as empire crumbles
High-speed chase, crash in Van Nuys ends with injuries
Video: College football player throws police officer to the ground
Crews extinguish fire on property near the Playboy Mansion
6.9 quake hits off northern Japan; no tsunami danger
Show More
Skateboarder killed in hit-and-run crash in Playa del Rey
$25K reward offered in East Hollywood hit-run
Here are the candidates running for LA's Council District 14
1 injured after train hits car in Simi Valley
44th horse dies at Santa Anita Park since December 2018
More TOP STORIES News