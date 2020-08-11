SoCal woman battling rare disease receives liver transplant from surprising donor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5655359" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Southern California woman is battling a rare disease that could eventually cause liver failure and is in desperate need of a transplant.

A Southern California woman battling a rare disease was in need of a liver transplant. Now, she's received the gift of life from a very surprising donor -- an old friend.A photo shows Tawny Drain on the day that would change her life."It's just really eye opening. I'm very blessed," said Tawny Drain.We first met Tawny and her parents last October right before her 33rd birthday.While at Rio Hondo Preparatory School in Arcadia, Tawny was diagnosed with Caroli Disease, a rare inherited disorder marked by an enlarged liver, kidneys and spleen. The pain worsened over the years."My liver has lesions on it. The bile ducts don't work," Tawny said.Tawny needed a living liver donor. Months would pass but then in June she got a call from Keck Hospital of USC. They found a match."...Started crying. I was like 'oh that's my volleyball coach,'" Tawny said.The donor was her high school volleyball coach Kim Parker."I just felt like it was something I wanted to do," Parker said.Their close ties extended past high school volleyball."I coached her daughter. She coached me," Tawny said.Parker says she kept her donor application a secret from Tawny to avoid disappointment in case she wasn't a match."It went really, really fast," Parker said.After 12 hours of surgery, part of Parker's liver was now in Tawny.Nearly two months have passed since then."I feel pretty good," Tawny said. "I'm just so excited and thankful that I'm more part of their family now.""She inspires me," Parker said.Tawny says her immune system is still weak as her body accepts the new organ. Her overall recovery is expected to take six to nine months.The former CrossFit instructor hopes to eventually return to the gym, not only to work out but to teach others."I just makes me want to live my life a lot better. I want to do something to impact other people now that she's saved my life," Tawny said.