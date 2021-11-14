u.s. & world

3 arrested in deadly car explosion outside UK hospital; police investigate as possible terror attack

By Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

This 2009 image shows Liverpool Women's Hospital. (Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)

LIVERPOOL, England -- UK police arrested three young men after a car explosion killed one person and left another injured near a Liverpool hospital.

"Officers in Merseyside have arrested three men - aged 29, 26 & 21 - in the Kensington area of Liverpool under the Terrorism Act," Great Manchester Police tweeted Sunday.


Local police as well as police specializing in counter-terrorism are investigating the explosion, which took place outside Liverpool Women's Hospital in northwest England Sunday.

Authorities are keeping "an open mind as to what caused the explosion," an earlier police statement said.

"So far we understand that the car involved was a taxi which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred," according to the statement.

The injured person is being treated in hospital and has not suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. The incident occurred at about 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET).


Members of the public are urged to remain calm but vigilant, the police statement added.

The mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, tweeted that news of the explosion was "unsettling and upsetting."

A notice on the hospital's website said visiting access to the hospital was being restricted.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
explosionenglandu.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
Show More
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
More TOP STORIES News