Local fieldworker claims she was wrongfully detained by ICE

A local fieldworker claims U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers needlessly threatened her while detaining her and wants to take action.Maria De Los Angeles Soto-Arreola spent six weeks in detention and was only released Thursday night.It's the way the case was handled that caught the attention of an immigration attorney.On March 28 around 6:15 a.m., video shows ICE officers trying to get 28-year-old Soto-Arreola out of her car. She was in her driveway, headed to work. She's a field-hand who picks strawberries.Apprehensive, not knowing what was going on, she, at first, refused.ICE officers called Oxnard police officers for backup. That's when, the attorney says, ICE officers threatened Soto-Arreola's mother and told Mexican-born Soto-Arreola if she didn't go with them, they would say she tried to run them over.The woman has no criminal history and is in the process of applying for a U-visa, which would keep her working in the U.S.Attorney Erika Roman-Maury took the case pro bono, saying Soto-Arreola is a victim of unlawful arrest."ICE had no right to be on her property. She is not a criminal. She does not have any misdemeanors, she does not have any felonies. She has zero criminal history," said Roman-Maury, adding that ICE officers physically assaulted, harassed and defamed her client.A judge released Soto-Arreola on a low bond, not finding the 28-year-old a threat.ICE released a statement to Eyewitness News, saying in part: "Ms. Soto-Arreola, a citizen of Mexico illegally present in the US, was taken into custody by ICE Fugitive Operations Team officers on March 28, following a dangerous encounter involving Ms. Soto-Arreola's attempt to run over one of the ICE officers with her vehicle."But Roman-Maury said the video speaks for itself, and she's working on getting her hearing dismissed.