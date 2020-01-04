Local firefighters head to Australia to help battle wildfires that burned 12 million acres

By ABC7.com staff
Local firefighters who battled the Saddle Ridge Fire in October are going to Melbourne, Australia to help battle wildfires.

Twenty crew members will be leaving early next week to help with the more than 200 fires that are burning across the country.

More than 12 million acres have burned and at least 18 people have died.

The weather is expected to get hotter over the next 48 hours in parts of Australia.

Thousands of people who have made their way to beaches to escape wildfires are now having to take boats to leave town.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
australiabrush firewildfire
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD on alert in wake of US airstrike that killed Iranian general
Will the Iran conflict affect gas prices? Experts weigh in
Trump declares Iranian general's 'reign of terror' over
Lowe's looking to fill hundreds of positions in Los Angeles
491 DUI arrests made during New Year's holiday in CA
2020 scam? Police in Maine warn public not to abbreviate year
3,500 more troops from Bragg's 82nd to deploy to Middle East
Show More
Rosca de Reyes cake helps Latino Catholics wrap up the holidays
5 arrested for attempted robbery during LetGo transaction in OC
'The Bachelor' host gives us an inside look at the new season
Mother of US Army intelligence officer deported to Mexico
West Hills residents concerned about patients from nearby hospital
More TOP STORIES News