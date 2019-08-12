Local hip hop artist killed in shooting in Long Beach, police say

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a local musician in Long Beach.

Friends and fans have identified the victim as Toko Tasi, a hip hop artist and skateboarder.

The shooting happened near Eucalyptus Avenue and West Willow late Saturday night. Detectives say Tasi got into an argument with the suspected shooter who ran away.

A post on Tasi's official Facebook page says there are benefit shows being planned for his family.
