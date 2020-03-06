Localish LA has your tickets to Disney On Ice presents Celebrate Memories!
Watch Localish LA at 6:30pm on March 22 on ABC7 for the "Secret Code" and your chance to win tickets to Disney on Ice!
Your favorite Disney stories come to life at Disney On Ice presents Celebrate Memories! Sail along with Moana on her highseas adventure and dance with Woody, Buzz and all the Toy Story friends. Feel inspired when love wins in Frozen and dreams come true for the Disney Princesses. Share the excitement and make new memories the whole family will treasure forever!
OPENING NIGHT TICKETS START AT JUST $15!
Visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/ or https://www.disneyonice.com/ or more information.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/8973393afd8fce64f3ca913981092bed.pdf Void where prohibited.
Enter Here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/PvUtIGm
Sponsored Content
Localish LA has your tickets to Disney on Ice!
Sponsored Content
More Videos