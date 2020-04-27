11-year-old creates Lily's Toy Box to give free toys to kids of first responders

HOUSTON, Texas -- Lily DuBose is on a mission to spread joy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 11-year-old from Houston, Texas knew she could do something to help and started collecting toys for other kids.

In the last three years, she's given away more than 5,000 toys and created her own non-profit called Lily's Toy Box.

Now during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lily is helping the children of first responders and healthcare workers.

She knows they are scared as their parents go to work, but she hopes a toy can bring them joy during this tough time.

Click here for more information about Lily's Toy Box.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchildrencharitycommunity strongcoronavirusmore in commonpandemicfeel goodtoyscovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom blasts Californians who went to crowded beaches
Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom to discuss redrawing floor plans at businesses, schools
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 942
VIDEO: Anti-lockdown protesters arrested at closed San Diego area beach
Lakers return $4.6M PPP loan in deference to small businesses, ESPN reports
Protesters in Orange call for OC's reopening
OC Fair canceled due to coronavirus pandemic
Show More
COVID-19 stay-at-home order: Doctors debate when CA should reopen
This school lit up its football field to honor its seniors
Company is helping people with hearing loss communicate with loved ones
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Bilingual reading sessions for kids on Instagram
More TOP STORIES News